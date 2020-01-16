Why the tech company founded by Shed Seven drummer Alan Leach will feature in this weekend's Leeds United and Middlesbrough games

York-based tech company SpeedQuizzing has struck a deal that will see its trivia displayed on LED pitch-side boards at three of the biggest matches in the English Football League Championship over the coming days.



The company has partnered with digital advertising company Project11 as part of an ongoing programme of marketing activity which aims to raise awareness of SpeedQuizzing’s digital quiz platform and encourage more people to check out their nearest SpeedQuizzing event, with over 800 games played in pubs and other venues across the UK every week.

The deal will see a series of football-related trivia electronically displayed on LED pitch-side boards at various intervals over the ninety minutes at three major EFL Championship matches.

The first match where fans will be exposed to a quickfire football trivia will be Friday night’s Fulham versus Middlesbrough clash.

On Saturday, the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium will see the digital pitch-side boards beam questions to fans as second-placed Leeds take on mid-table Queens Park Rangers.

Finally, fans will be able to put their quizzing skills to the test at the Monday night clash between top of the league West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City. Each of the matches will be televised on Sky Sports, with an average TV audience of 500,000 per match.

Phil Qua, operations manager at SpeedQuizzing, said: “As a big football fan myself, I’m excited about the huge opportunities this partnership presents to reach and engage with a massive audience, both in the grounds themselves and also the hundreds of thousands of people watching the games on a screen elsewhere.”

SpeedQuizzing was founded by brothers John and Alan Leach, the latter of whom is best-known for being the drummer with indie band Shed Seven.

The company, which is behind an interactive online quiz platform and app that allows pubs to do away with the old pen and paper model by enabling players to answer questions through their smartphone or tablet, saw year-on-year sales of its digital question packs grow by 30 per cent in 2019.

SpeedQuizzing’s tech is used in more than 800 UK pubs and the firm is on track to become a £1m business in 2020.

The pair are looking to take SpeedQuizzing into new markets and grow its international presence, building on the 225 SpeedQuizzing events hosted in more than 25 countries including the USA, New Zealand and India.

