Why this iconic Leeds hotel could be transformed into a five star destination

ALMOST 80 jobs could be created at a famous Leeds hotel which is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

Entrepreneur Simon Pollard aims to transform 42 The Calls into a five star hotel. It is due to be relaunched in December next year. Mr Pollard rescued the hotel in May 2018, after it had entered administration. He said he aims to become “an employer of choice” in the Leeds leisure market and create 78 jobs.

Mr Pollard said he aimed to put investment back into the The Calls area of Leeds. The planned regeneration of the external space around the hotel will create outdoor spaces for guests as well as the public to enjoy.

He said: “I am extremely excited about the future and look forward to creating something truly special.

“The hotel has retained the support of its long-standing customers through high quality service and its friendly welcome and we look forward to welcoming them back alongside new visitors. I plan to transform and redevelop 42 The Calls into breath-taking accommodation that will elevate the hotel back to its rightful place as Leeds ‘premier destination. Embracing the 18th Century converted corn mill’s unique setting, we will develop a luxurious and opulent experience for the people of Leeds, and beyond, to treasure and enjoy. The city has been crying out for something like this.”

If the refurbishment gains planning permission, work will begin on the site in January 2020.