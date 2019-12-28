Why Transaction services at Deloitte enjoyed a busy December

The transaction services team at Deloitte in Yorkshire had a busy run up to Christmas, completing four transactions in seven days.

Deloitte advised PureGym on its acquisition of Fitness World Group, a European gym operator for £350m, based across Denmark, Switzerland and Poland.Contracts were exchanged on December 12.

Deloitte provided a cross-service line offering, including corporate finance advisory services plus financial, tax and technology due diligence, and sales and purchase advice to national gym chain PureGym.

The team also provided acquisition due diligence to Horizon Capital on its acquisition of software as a service (SaaS) business Sapphire Systems. A deal which completed on December 17. Deloitte provided financial and tax due diligence and tax structuring advice.

Deloitte acted for DBay Partners private equity, on its acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in the Eddie Stobart Group in return for a £55m cash injection into the group, which completed on December 10.

Matt Henderson, transaction services partner at Deloitte in Leeds, said “We’ve had an extremely busy December getting these four deals completed and this activity shows that despite the economic uncertainty businesses can strengthen their position through M&A.”