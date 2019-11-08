Why York-based VetPartners is planning European expansion

THE Yorkshire-based veterinary group, VetPartners, has acquired three Italian practices and plans to expand across Europe.

The acquisitions mark VetPartners’ first venture into Europe. The company is set for further expansion in Italy by the end of the year.

VetPartners has appointed David Giraldi, joint owner of Ospedale Degli Animali, as its Italian-based managing director.

York-based VetPartners CEO Jo Malone said: “We are creating a platform of practices for future growth. While they will be part of the extended VetPartners’ family and there will be shared initiatives, this is an Italian company, led by an Italian vet and colleagues. They will have autonomy to create their own team. There are cultural and regulatory differences, however, we will help in any way we can.

“We have been looking at expansion in Italy for a while, but it has taken time to find people who match our ethos and have a love of the profession and a desire to safeguard it for the future. We believe we have found that in our new colleagues in Italy, so we are starting a new business there. It was also about finding the right person to oversee this. David is extremely knowledgeable and has the profession at heart.”

VetPartners was established by Mrs Malone four years ago with three practices. It was backed by private equity group, August Equity.