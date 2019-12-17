Why Yorkshire-based Cooplands has become one of first high street bakeries to sell 100 per cent vegan bread and rolls

YORKSHIRE-based Cooplands has become one of the first high street bakery chains to sell 100 per cent vegan bread and rolls.

Cooplands, which was founded in Scarborough more than 130 years ago, has revealed that its freshly baked bread and rolls are made with none of the animal fats, dairy, eggs or honey that can often be found in shop-bought breads.

The company's CEO Belinda Youngs commented: “At Cooplands we put our customers’ needs at the heart of our bakery operations. We know that many shoppers want to be really sure that the bread products that they are buying are 100 per cent vegan and that’s why we are delighted to be the first high street bakery to be able to offer this to all our customers every day.”

The company’s bread is made to a traditional recipe, with just high protein flour, water, salt and yeast as the base. Variants include white, wholemeal, scotch and country grain.

A spokesman said: "Where possible they source local ingredients. The company’s three bakery sites in Scarborough, Durham and Hull make thousands of loaves and rolls every day. They are freshly baked around the clock, then delivered to 160 shops and 12 cafes across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East at 5am each morning."

Cooplands is a family owned and run business which employs 1,600 people. Paul Coopland, the founders’ great grandson, is the managing director and remains involved in the day to day running of the business.

Earlier this month, Cooplands revealed that it had appointed Ms Youngs as CEO, as it continues to expand with new sites across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East.

Ms Youngs has more than 20 years’ experience in the grocery retail sector.

She previously held senior positions at Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Sobeys Inc, the second largest food retailer in Canada.

Alongside Ms Youngs, the business also appointed David Salkeld as non-executive chair.