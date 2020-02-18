Why you must talk about Flight Club as social darts company heads to Leeds

Flight Club, which describes itself as the home of social darts, has announced it will be expanding into Yorkshire in May with the opening of its new Leeds venue.

Located at the heart of Leeds city centre on Park Row, the new venue will house 13 oches - or playing areas - and will have a total guest capacity of 350.

Flight Club’s version of darts involves a series of multiplayer games which use patented dart tracking technology.

Each oche will allow 12 people to play at once, while technology can connect up to 150 players within the venue. Instant scoring also eliminates any need for counting.

Flight Club Leeds will be the third venue outside London, following the successes of Manchester and Birmingham.

The company’s CEO, Steve Moore, who co-founded Flight Club alongside Paul Barham, said: “We are delighted to announce the upcoming opening of Flight Club Leeds as the next step in our quest to spread social darts across the UK.”

“Our venues have brought unexpected, ridiculous, joy to three different UK cities so far and we are confident that the wonderful, vibrant energy in Leeds makes it the perfect next chapter in the Flight Club story.”