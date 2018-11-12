Win an LED business installation worth up to £2000

A Halifax company is offering one lucky business the chance to win an LED installation to help save money and cut its carbon footprint.

Energy-saving expert HBS offers a comprehensive range of business and energy saving services.

Now, HBS is offering one Yorkshire business the chance to make the most of that expertise with an LED installation worth up to £2000.

“We are a local energy management company that has grown rapidly over the last 3 years,” said Andrew Hawley from HBS.

“We are offering this installation so we can hopefully help another company to save money and grow their business to celebrate our success”

The prize is a full package including advice on the best products for their installation and how best to utilise the products using controls and embedding behavioural changes.

“The advice and installation will not only save the business money but will also reduce their carbon footprint. We usually say it is a return on their investment but in this case HBS want to install the investment for the winning business free of charge.”

Energy efficiency

Founded by Andrew Hawley in 2015, HBS offers impartial, practical advice to businesses to get their energy bills and carbon footprint down.

HBS and UK Wholesalers ‘Booker Group’ have recently been shortlisted for a national award after HBS worked in partnership with their wholesale client saving the company over 20GWh.

HBS managing director Andrew Hawley said: “The Energy Awards are the most prestigious in our sector so we’re over the moon to have been shortlisted in partnership with our client Booker Group for the Energy Efficient Partnership category.”

HBS was named best new business at the Halifax Business Awards in 2017 in recognition of its fast growth and incredible potential.

The team will travel to London for the Energy Awards ceremony on 5 December.

Competition details

Businesses which want to be in with a chance of winning should describe in 20 words why their premises would benefit from an LED installation.

Emails should be sent to enquiries@hbs-group.org

The competition closes at midnight on 7 December 2018.

Installation must take place between 14 December, 2018, and 29 March, 2019, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The installation will be up to a total value of £2000, including supply and installation.

HBS

HBS offers a comprehensive range of exceptional business and energy management services to fulfil all your energy needs.

The HBS Group offer impartial and practical advice on energy saving measures including commercial LED lighting.

For more information visit, call 0333 8000 771 or email enquiries@hbs-group.org.