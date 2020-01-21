Winner donates prize to brave Skipton family

The winner of the Blackfriar Boxing Day Quiz, Linda Windle, is to donate her prize - a Bettys' Taste of Yorkshire Gift Box - to a raffle raising funds for the family of Luke Mortimer from Skipton who lost both his hands and lower legs to meningitis over Christmas.

"It’s tragic and he is our neighbour and we are all completely gutted for the family," she told the Yorkshire Post.

The local rugby club has started crowdfunding for the family and it has plans to hold a charity rugby match and a raffle to raise funds.

"I am going to donate my prize to that. I can’t think of a better thing to do with it," said Mrs Windle.

The crowdfunding has raised nearly £90,000.

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/people/skipton-pulls-together-to-support-rugby-mad-boy-who-has-lost-his-hands-and-legs-to-meningitis-1-10194915

Luke was a budding 7 year old rugby player and his whole family has been part of the rugby community, with his dad coaching youngsters and his mum running a children’s rugby kit recycling stall, so that young boys and girls always have the right gear to play and train in.

The crowdfunding page says: "Luke has proven he is a fighter, however his life and the life of his mum, dad and his 10 year old big brother will never be the same.

"Luke and his family will now face many challenges, and this along with many locally hosted fundraising events, is a way to help Luke and his family."

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-firth