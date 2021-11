Saturday and Sunday's markets had to be abandoned after Storm Arwen damaged the tents being used by market traders.

The Piece Hall has today decided to offer stallholders another chance to trade this Saturday (December 4) and Sunday.

The previous weekend's markets at The Piece Hall proved a huge hit.

The markets will run from 10am until 6pm both days.