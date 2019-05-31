Wizz Air to make more seats available

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will have more seats available to passengers travelling from Luton Airport this summer than any other airline, the company has said.

The announcement comes as the Hungary-based budget airline saw passenger numbers jump 16.7 per cent in the year to March 31.

Bosses revealed the boost helped revenues rise 19.6 per cent to £2bn with pre-tax profits up 4.5 per cent to £265m during the period.

However, investors appeared unimpressed with how much profit the company said it expected to make next year.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said the airline is benefiting from the struggles facing other airlines in Europe. He said: “We remain very optimistic for the current financial year. Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment and we expect these macro conditions to provide Wizz Air with market share opportunities as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity.”

The decision to take on easyJet on its own turf, the UK budget airline’s head office is at Luton Airport, is “a clear statement of our ambitions”, the company said.

This summer, Wizz Air will add two new planes to its UK fleet, bringing the total to 11.

It added that passengers are now spending 22.2 euros on average on extra products like food and drink on its flights.