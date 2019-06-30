Wlidlife & Safari show comes to Yorkshire

The Wildlife & Safari Travel Show, the UK’s leading show dedicated to wildlife, safari and conservation travel, will be staged in Harrogate this autumn.

The show, which is run by Converge Exhibitions, is expected to attract around 6,000 people when it returns to the town’s Convention Centre for a second year on October 12 and 13.

Drawing inspiration from hit TV shows such as Blue Planet, Dynasties and Our Planet, the show’s line-up of celebrity speakers and exhibitors aims to give visitors the inspiration to switch from being armchair viewers to worldwide travellers.

Headline speakers include adventurer and conservationist Holly Budge, the first woman to skydive Everest and the founder of charity How Many Elephants, which is educating a global audience about the devastating impact of the elephant ivory trade.

The programme also includes The ONE Show’s wildlife presenter Mike Dilger, panel sessions with wildlife travel experts and the opportunity to experience swimming with seals and meeting penguins through virtual reality technology.

The Sketch for Survival wildlife art exhibition will premiere at the show, which has previously featured work by well-known wildlife artists and celebrity supporters including Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Fry and Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

Each contributor will donate a 26-minute sketch or original artwork of an endangered species to conservation campaign Explorers against Extinction. The show's organisers said an elephant is poached for its tusks in the wild every 26 minutes.

Converge Exhibitions director Chris Erasmus said: “We have gone all out this year to bring the best names in wildlife, safari and conservation to Harrogate and we will be confirming even more fantastic guests and visitor attractions over the next few weeks.

“Travellers in the North really engaged with the show in 2018 and, whether you’re in love with Alaskan bears on Indian tigers, I guarantee there will be inspiration for everyone this year.”