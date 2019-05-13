Womble Bond Dickinson becomes lead partner for the Mayflower 400

Mayflower 400 and Destination Plymouth have announced that Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) will be a lead national partner for the Mayflower 400 anniversary next year, with the transatlantic law firm supporting a national programme of events and activities.

Jonathan Blair, WBD’s co-chair and UK managing partner, said: “We’re delighted to support the Mayflower 400 anniversary and the Speaker Series, celebrating the key themes behind the historic voyage of this iconic ship; freedom, humanity, imagination and the future.

“These themes are an integral part of our collective heritage and remain highly relevant today and we look forward to hearing a fascinating range of speakers bring them to life in a modern context.”

The Mayflower sailed from the UK to Boston in 1620, carrying the Pilgrim Fathers. The ship has become a cultural icon in the US.

As part of its commitment to the national commemorations, WBD, which has an office in Leeds, will also partner on the Mayflower 400 Speaker Series taking place across the UK in the lead up to the start of the anniversary year in November 2020.

“We recently supported trade missions to Atlanta and Boston for UK businesses and they have been tremendously positive experiences,” said Mr Blair.

“We also supported Team Tyne Innovation in the successful completion of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge in January, the world’s toughest rowing race and a clear example of the enduring Mayflower spirit.”

Charles Hackett, chief executive Mayflower 400 commented: “Mayflower 400 is a multi-location programme of heritage and modern culture that explores arguably the most influential journey in western history.

“The Mayflower 400 Speaker Series will explore the different themes of this venture and its modern relevance, and we are very excited to have a transatlantic organisation, Womble Bond Dickinson, supporting this and the wider Mayflower 400 programme.”