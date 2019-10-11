Work begins on £800,000 restoration of 19th century Holmfirth mill

Have your say

The £800,000 restoration of a 19th Century mill into 11 apartments has started on site.

Leeds-based Priestley Construction was awarded the contract to carry out a six-month construction programme at Green Lane Mill in Holmfirth on behalf of the developer, Green Lane Mill Developments.

The project will see the contractor transform the 19th century mill building into a residential development for local owner-occupiers.

Work is expected to be completed in the early second quarter of 2020.

Green Lane Mill is situated approximately one mile from Holmfirth town, four miles from the Peak District National Park, and seven miles from Huddersfield

The development is designed by architects, Priestley Design, with Indigo Planning acting as planning consultant.

Rob Pell, head of construction at Priestley Construction, said: “Our specialist team is working hard to bring this stunning mill, which has been vacant for two years, back to its former glory.

“We have an unrivalled track record in transforming disused, historic buildings throughout the UK into high-specification new homes and Green Lane Mill adds to growing client portfolio.”

Gillian Archer, property director at Green Mill Developments, said: “Priestley Construction is renowned for bringing developments of this kind to life, so it was a natural fit to appoint them as main contractor for this project.”

She added: “We are thrilled to begin the transformation of this impressive mill into high-end, luxury accommodation.

“The design and specification of the development will keep the unique characteristics of the building, which sits in the stunning surroundings of Holmfirth.”

Other Priestley projects include: Boyds Mill and Rivermill Court in Leeds, and James Street Apartments and Conditioning House in Bradford.