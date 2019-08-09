Work begins on new warehouse scheme near Ripon

Work has started on a new warehouse and office extension for Yorkshire-based specialist e- commerce and distribution company, Hemingways.

Construction contractor Lindum is building a 3,600 square metre addition to the company’s operations centre at Barker Business Park, near the village of Melmerby, Ripon.

The extra space will allow the 100 year old business to consolidate its Yorkshire workforce in one location.

Development partners have gathered at the site to mark the start of building work.

Hemingways is a specialist e-commerce, sales and distribution company, representing a range of major UK and international brands.

Hemingways' managing director Andrew Johnson said, “This development represents our company’s largest single capital investment and supports our ambitious growth plans as we move into our second century of trading.

“The new facility will provide much increased capacity whilst offering our employees a modern, contemporary and attractive working environment. We are delighted to be working with Lindum on this project.”

Hemingways is recognised as one of the fastest growing private companies in the North and has had a presence at the Barker Business Park for more than 20 years.

The extension will run along the rear elevation of the existing building. To the south,there will be new open plan offices, an extensive staff hub area and a new staff and visitor car park.

Contractor Lindum secured the work after being recommended to the client’s agent by one of its subcontractors.

Lindum quantity surveyor Kieran Bond, who is based at the company’s offices in Elvington, near York, said: “The initial meeting went well and we were asked to negotiate the work directly. We are really grateful to our subcontractor for the introduction and it’s a reminder to us all that being a fair employer is just as important as doing a good job for customers.

“We are continuing to work closely with the team at Hemingways to deliver an extension that meets their requirements while managing the constraints of a ‘live’ production factory.”

Scott Ripley of SRA Ltd, which is providing Project Management and Cost Management support said: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting our clients Hemingways following their decision to increase the scale of their operation in Melmerby. We will work closely with both Hemingways and construction partner Lindum to ensure that the expansion runs as smoothly as possible for this long established and successful business.”

Hemingways is an independent, family-owned business, It was established in Leeds as a furniture and homewares retailer. During the 1960s and 1970s Hemingways operated furniture and department stores in Yorkshire. It began marketing and distributing confectionery during the 1970s.

Employing 115 people, and up to 300 during peak trading, Hemingways saw its turnover rise to more than £96m in the 2018/2019 financial year.