Work finishes on £162m Leeds office development

Scarborough International Properties Limited (SIPL) has completed construction of a new 35,846 sq ft Grade A office building at Thorpe Park Leeds.

Lumina is the second new office development in the £162 million phase two development at Thorpe Park Leeds.

The development now paves the way for further 860,000 sq ft office development in which there is significant interest from potential occupiers.

Scheme contractor, GMI Construction, handed over the building this week with Pharmacy2U taking the keys to fit out the second and third floors.

The online pharmacy group agreed a pre let in April to take 15,770 sq ft on a ten-year lease. 20,080 sq ft with 73 parking spaces remains available to let at Lumina on the ground and first floors, which can be sub divided.

Other office occupiers secured in phase two at Thorpe Park Leeds in the last twelve months include Big Change Apps, Wates Construction, Pure Retirement, EP UK Investments and Renew Holdings.

Paul Holcroft, director of Asset Management at SIPL said, “We are delighted to achieved practical completion of Lumina as we push to deliver more prime stock office accommodation at Thorpe Park Leeds.

“With The Springs retail and leisure park now open, the site provides superb amenities for occupiers and has proved an extremely attractive draw and a boost for over 4,500 workers on the existing park. New infrastructure and the pending new railway station are also ticking many boxes for accessibility and sustainable travel where we also have a free transport planning service in place.

“We have strong interest in the remaining space at Lumina and also new development plots in phase two which gives us confidence for further speculative development.”

Thorpe Park Leeds covers 1.35 million sq ft mixed-use expansion, bringing forward exceptional new business opportunities to the Leeds City Region.

Phase two includes the 350,000 sq ft retail and leisure park as well as a further 860,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation, 300 new residential homes by Redrow and a 113-acre public park with sports facilities.

Phase two also includes delivery of the first section of the ‘East Leeds Orbital Road’, a key piece of infrastructure connecting north and east Leeds to Junction 46 of the M1. This road will unlock land for the construction of up to 7,000 new homes in the East Leeds area, land that is either already allocated in the Local Plan or which is ‘brownfield’ land.

The award-winning development has dedicated access to Junction 46 of the M1 and has been chosen for the new railway station, ‘East Leeds Parkway’ and associated Park and Ride, connecting Thorpe Park Leeds directly to Leeds city centre in eight minutes. This forms part of a £270 million infrastructure investment into Leeds by the Department of Transport.

Acting agents for office space at Thorpe Park Leeds are BNP Paribas Real Estate, Cushman and Wakefield and JLL.