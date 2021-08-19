Work is completed on 37-storey student accommodation with 752 rooms in Leeds which ranks among tallest in Europe

The Olympian Homes' development, Altus House on Tower House Street, includes 752 student rooms

The 37-storey Olympian Homes' development, Altus House on Tower House Street, includes 752 student rooms

It will be operated by iQ Student Accommodation. Construction work started on the development in October 2018 and the first residents are expected to move in during September 2021.

James Lindridge, Development Director for Olympian Homes commented: “We are committed to delivering high quality developments. Delivering our first building that’s Net Zero Carbon Build alongside RG Construction is a great achievement, and one we are committed to replicate.

"The scheme will help to meet the considerable demand for student housing in Leeds and we hope will set a quality benchmark for student accommodation in the area.”.