Work underway to build 164 homes in Wakefield

Work is underway for 164 new homes on the City Fields development in Wakefield.

Countryside has begun work in earnest on the project, the housebuilder’s first open market development in Yorkshire.

Countryside now joins consortium developers on site at the 152-hectare City Fields, which is anticipated to comprise 2,500 new homes as well as a wide range of retail outlets and local amenities.

The move on site will see Countryside build 115 new homes for private sale as well as a further 49 properties for affordable housing at Nellie Spindler Way.

Site preparations began this month with the first completions expected in June 2020.

Christopher Penn, Yorkshire’s Regional Operations Director at Countryside, said: “It is a very exciting time for Countryside as we embark on our first open market development in Yorkshire.

"This is by no means the beginning for the team, who have worked tirelessly on our strategy for the site to ensure it meets the needs of the new community at City Fields.

“The next few months will be spent establishing our presence on site, meeting our prospective buyers and introducing them to the quality and specification buyers in the region will come to expect from Countryside.

"We very much look forward to further expanding our development portfolio and bringing our extensive regeneration and placemaking expertise to Yorkshire.”