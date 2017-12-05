Working mother who aimed to show drive can beat experience

From an interview as a receptionist Tracey Hopkins went on to rapidly climb to the role of financial director at the same firm. Ismail Mulla reports.

One week before she was due to give birth, Tracey Hopkins sat a VAT exam for a finance diploma she was doing last year.

The highly-driven finance director of Howarths People and Safety Management could have deferred the second half of her diploma until after maternity, but Ms Hopkins likes a challenge.

“I very much like to challenge myself in terms of constantly developing my skills,” says Ms Hopkins as she settles down for an interview in the company boardroom.

“When I was doing those exams it would have been the easier option for me to defer the second half of my course for after my return from maternity but I just felt the need to continue,” she adds.

The FD of Howarths has carved out a reputation for rising to challenges in her relatively young career.

She joined the Cleckheaton-based business, which provides human resources, employment law and health and safety advice, straight after completing her A-Levels in 2006.

Ms Hopkins joined the then nascent company as an admin assistant but from her interview for the job her ambitions were apparent.

She said: “When I had an interview at 17 years old it was a receptionist’s position. But I actually turned around and said to them I would only take the job if they could promise a career.

“They believed in me from day one and they promised me that career. Provided I obviously stepped up to the challenge.”

Step up, she did. By the age of just 21 she had been made finance director at the business after being sponsored by Howarths to go to university and do a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) postgraduate degree.

Her meteoric rise didn’t stop there. Four years down the line, in 2013, she was made a shareholder of the family-run business.

She now sits on the board alongside Andy and Helen Howarth, the husband and wife team who founded the business in 2003 and their son Gavin Howarth.

Speaking of her rise to the role of FD, Ms Hopkins said: “I just had a real keen interest in growing and developing the business and managing the day-to-day running of the business, which included all of the finance side of things.”

With Andy and Helen Howarth now taking more of a back seat role, Mr Howarth remains chairman, Ms Hopkins and Gavin Howarth, who is the managing director, work closely on strategy.

“We have just had a year where we had 10 per cent growth, which is another brilliant year for Howarths,” Ms Hopkins said.

The business has expanded its range of services adding an investigatory department. It is also now providing an enhanced HR service. Having joined Howarths just before the recession, Ms Hopkins saw first-hand the impact it had on business when it hit.

She said: “We support a lot of SMEs and we saw quite a number of businesses who didn’t survive the recession so that had a big impact on our client base.”

However, Howarths navigated this by ensuring the service it was offering was helping those SMEs.

Ms Hopkins said: “We can work with the company and their teams to keep that motivation going, to keep the leadership going, to keep performance levels high and help organisations realise the true potential from their employees.

“The knock-on effect of that is improved performance from the company.”

The finance profession still remains male dominated but greater flexibility in workplaces and initiatives such as shared parental leave could help change that.

“I’d like to see that in the future that we’ve created some sort of balance,” says Ms Hopkins. “We might see an increase in female financial directors by workplaces allowing greater flexibility to manage family life and work.”

She urges other mothers, such as herself, aspiring to climb the career ladder to be strong and not give in to pressure from other people about work-life balance.

“You have to make your own mind up about how much you want to commit to your career and ultimately you can have both,” she says.

Ms Hopkins says she only had six weeks off for maternity before coming back on a phased return “because the company is such a big part of my life”.

While many businesses look at experience ahead of potential, Ms Hopkins stands as an example of a business taking a chance on a relatively unproven but highly motivated individual.

“There will be key talent there that they are missing out on,” says Ms Hopkins of businesses who only recruit experience.

The decision to hire her when the company only had three staff has paid dividends. It now employs 18 and has a turnover of £850,000,

The growth of Howarths has intertwined with Ms Hopkins’ personal development. The 29-year-old is finding extra fulfilment by helping provide others with opportunities through the Howarth Foundation, of which she is a trustee. It is looking to help homeless people into employment.

“They have very little opportunity at the moment of finding and securing employment,” says Ms Hopkins.

“As a business we can use our contacts and relationships to create those opportunities and help those individuals get ready for employment, prepare for employment and find and secure employment.”

The foundation has already placed one person into work and is hoping to help four others in jobs in the new year.

Ms Hopkins has achieved much in a short space of time but the FD is aiming to continue to develop the business.