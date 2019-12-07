'World-class' film and TV studio to open in the centre of Leeds in May 2020

A new 130,000sq ft studio is due to open in the centre of Leeds.

All Studios has confirmed it will open the doors to its new city centre state of the art production facility, Leeds Studios, in May 2020.

Polestar Petty printworks on Whitehall Road, where the new Leeds Studios will be based. Credit: Mark Bickerdike

The full-service soundstage complex based in the heart of the UK’s fastest growing city will provide five world class production stages for TV, feature film and commercial clients.

Leeds Studios will offer productions over 130,000 sq ft of high quality production space on the site of the former Polestar Petty printworks on Whitehall Road.

This space includes: 68,000 sq ft of premium sound stages, over 60,000 sq ft of flexible production office and service space, including prop stores, workshops, makeup and costume facilities.

The studio is just five minutes from the city centre railway station and C4 national HQ, with excellent road and rail links to London, Manchester and the northern regions and 25 minutes from Leeds Bradford International Airport.

Leeds Studios contract signed for major film and TV drama site at Polestar Petty printworks on Whitehall Road

National Film and Television School to open new hub in Leeds

Leeds Studios is a joint-venture between All Studios, operators of the Manchester Studios complex (formerly Granada/ITV studios in the city), led by Melanie Jones, and Ben Hepworth, managing director of Leeds-based Prime Studios.

The project team has come together, supported by Leeds City Council, 'with a shared vision to deliver high-quality production spaces in growing city regions across the UK'.

Mr Hepworth said: ‘'It has been a long held ambition of mine to develop a large scale studio facility for the city of Leeds and now, with the support of our partners All Studios and Leeds City Council, we can offer productions a world class facility in the heart of the city centre.

‘’Leeds Studios will act as a gateway to Yorkshire’s wealth of unique and historic filming locations and will cement Leeds city region's growing status as a leading international destination for film & TV production.’’

Melanie Jones, Managing Director of All Studios said: ‘’The launch of Leeds Studios is a significant development in our strategy to build a market leading portfolio of film & TV production spaces across the UK.’’

‘’Leeds is the fastest growing city in the UK and at the forefront of the country’s booming film & TV economy. We’re excited by the partnership with Ben and Leeds City Council and look forward to becoming part of the city's thriving media sector.’’

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said: "Bringing a state of the art studio to the city and now starting to see what will be brought to life ahead of the opening next year is hugely exciting.

"Not only is this development a real boost for the creative and TV sectors in Leeds, but the benefits will be seen for our local economy as we open new avenues for companies to come and work in the city whilst also bringing in new jobs."

Leeds Studios stage sizes

Stage 1 - 16,000 sq ft

Stage 2 - 12,000 sq ft

Stage 3 - 11,000 sq ft

Stage 4 - 8,000 sq ft

Stage 5 - 21,000 sq ft

(*Stages 4 and 5 may be combined to serve as a single 30,000 sq ft space)

Opening Date May 2020

For more information visit www.leedsstudios.co.uk