Wren Kitchens looking to recruit 2,000 staff

Wren Kitchens is looking to fill around 2,000 various job roles during 2019.

The firm, based at Barton-upon-Humber, is currently searching for 60 customer service enthusiasts to cater for increased business.

On Thursday May 23, from 4pm to 7pm, job seekers will have the opportunity to speak to the customer service management team, take part in scenarios and have an informal interview.

TThe firm is 10-years-old this year.

Jonathan Simmons, Recruitment Manager at Wren Kitchens, said: “We’re performing exceptionally well as we continue to expand our retail arm, therefore we need to grow elsewhere in the business with particular focus on our customer service department.

“Our customer service team is vital in creating a positive experience for each Wren customer every step of the way, from supporting with the purchase of kitchens, to installations and aftercare.

“We are looking for enthusiastic, customer focused professionals that are passionate about providing a word-class service to every customer they speak to. Everyone in the department benefits from excellent career development opportunities, a highly competitive starting salary and a modern environment to work in with all the amenities you need!”