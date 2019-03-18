Wren Kitchens offer support to staff impacted by Kingstown Furniture collapse

Wren Kitchens is offering support to staff at Kingstown Furniture, in Hull, which closed suddenly on March 13, with the expected loss of 280 jobs.

Wren, which employs over 2,000 staff locally, says it has vacancies at its three state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in Barton-upon-Humber, Scunthorpe and Howden, and for office staff at its Barton-upon-Humber headquarters.

A Wren Kitchens spokesperson said: “We have plenty of existing opportunities and are prepared to create new positions for staff who may be losing their jobs at Kingstown, which is a well-established business that employs talented people. We feel it is important to keep manufacturing alive and help the Humber region.

“Wren is continuing to expand, creating 17 new showrooms nationwide in 2019, and manufacturing and delivering around 2000 kitchens a week, so we are always looking to recruit good people. Last year, Wren Kitchens was named the second-best place to work in the UK by Indeed.com, the world’s largest jobs website. We are a passionate family-run business and proud of our record as an employer”.

They should send details of any positions that interest them, with a covering letter and CV, to kingstown@wrenkitchens.com.