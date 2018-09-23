Xalient expands city office after growth

IT SERVICES firm Xalient has expanded its UK presence by taking new office space in Leeds as it grows its client base and appoints more staff.

The company, which provides networking and IT services to global companies including Kellogg’s, Warner Music Group, Mondelēz International and DS Smith, has expanded into new offices at No.1 East Parade to accommodate its expanding team and growing service portfolio.

The company first set up in Leeds city centre two years ago to house its global networking operations centre.

It was the firm’s first UK office outside its London headquarters.

The business also has offices in San Fransisco and Hong Kong.

The Leeds office has grown in size from 1,500 sq ft to over 6,000 sq ft as the business has expanded. A new security operations centre has since been added.

From these new offices, Xalient remotely monitors and manages the global networks of its clients, identifying issues and resolving them in real time.

Leeds City Council and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership supported the business in its expansion in the city.

Xalient chief executive Sherry Vaswani said: “Due to new contract wins and a growth in the number and type of projects we are working on, we needed to significantly expand our UK office space.

“We have found the Leeds area to be a rich and diverse source of new IT skills for our business and have welcomed help from both the Enterprise Partnership and Leeds City Council, in making Xalient feel so welcome in the city.

“It was therefore a natural choice to expand our presence here.”

No.1 East Parade, which is owned by BMO Real Estate and is home to companies including Zurich, Proxima and Appleyard Lees, underwent extensive refurbishment a few years ago, including the creation of a new glazed entrance to the building and new cycle storage and showers.

Xalient designs, integrates and manages secure, software-defined wide area networks for a blue-chip client base.

It has specialist expertise in consulting, network technologies, security and unified communications.