Xerogrid wins Nigeria contract deal

Renewable energy firm Xerogrid has won a £165,000 contract to supply solar systems that will power mobile clinics in Nigeria for the charity eHealth Africa.

Based in Leeds and headed by founder and managing director Ian Emberton, Xerogrid specialises in fitting solar and wind power in difficult to reach locations that are off the mainstream power grid.

The contract for eHealth Africa will facilitate semi-mobile health centres in Nigeria to deliver vital health services and supplies to remote cut-off communities, powered by their own solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. The charity is renowned for its high-tech approach and employs big data in the fight against diseases such as malaria, and to prevent disease and infection outbreaks from spreading.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to put the power of solar energy to an excellent use,” said Mr Emberton.