Xeros signs agreement which will boost environmentally friendly manufacturing systems

The Yorkshire-based Xeros Group has signed a licensing agreement with a major Asian original equipment manufacturer.

Xeros, a developer and provider of water saving and filtration technologies, has signed a binding heads of terms agreement with Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment PVT Ltd.

Under the agreement, Ramsons will develop, manufacture and sell garment finishing equipment used in the manufacture of denim jeans which incorporates Xeros’ technology on an exclusive basis across South Asia and Africa.

Ramsons is the largest supplier of garment finishing equipment in South Asia. It has four production facilities and 15 service centres across six countries.

In a statement, Xeros said: "About 1.2 billion pairs of jeans are manufactured globally every year, each consuming between 40 and 70 litres of water in the finishing stages of their production. The agreement also has potential to incorporate Xeros’ XFiltra technology, which is being scaled up for use in industrial sized machines."

Xeros expects to finalise a commercial agreement with Ramsons in the fourth quarter of 2019. The garment finishing equipment which incorporates Xeros’ technology is expected to be available by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Mark Nichols, CEO of Xeros, commented: “Our agreement with Ramsons is yet another major milestone in the commercialisation of our technologies under a license model, and the first with an OEM in the textiles market. The clothing industry is the second largest user of water on the planet, with each litre of water consumed also ending up as effluent, often containing unused chemical and particulate matter.

“By incorporating Xeros’ products in their machines, Ramsons have the capacity to make a significant contribution to extending precious resources throughout South Asia and Africa.”