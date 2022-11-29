A new town centre gift card has been launched for Brighouse which hopes to drive more money and footfall into the town.

Brighouse is one of the first places in the UK to use the new digital technology, which has been set up by the town’s Business Improvement District.

The card can only be used in shops in Brighose, and organisers hope it will bring more money to local businesses.

Among the businesses accepting the Brighouse Gift Card is Websters Distinctive Furniture, one of the largest independent businesses in the town.

Owner Oliver Blackburn said: “The gift card is a good idea and it’s exciting for the town. It unifies everything that’s on offer in Brighouse under one gift card.

“I hope the Brighouse Gift Card will encourage people from across the immediate area and wider Yorkshire, who’ve never been to the town before, to visit”