The Catleford-based specialist services firm has acquired UK Safety Management Ltd (UKSM) for an undisclosed sum, in a move PTSG said would enhance its “strategic growth trajectory”, with UKSM bringing a “substantial customer base”.

UKSM’s work focuses on areas including wire testing, emergency lighting inspections and fire extinguisher maintenance.

Paul Teasdale, group chairman of PTSG, said: “We are delighted to welcome UK Safety Management to the PTSG family. Their reputation, reach and technical expertise are well aligned with our mission to set the standard in specialist services nationwide.

West Yorkshire-based Premier Technical Services Group (PTSG) has acquired a major national provider of electrical compliance and safety testing. Picture shows Leeds Skyline by Bruce Rollinson

“This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver outstanding electrical compliance solutions across all client segments, from SMEs to blue-chip organisations. It also significantly scales our operations and accelerates our strategic growth trajectory.”

The UKSM management team, led by managing director Mike Devlin, will remain in place under the company’s new ownership.

PTSG works through multiple subsidiaries including Guardian Electrical Compliance Ltd, PTSG Electrical Testing, Electrical Compliance and Safety Ltd, UK Safety Management Ltd and the UK’s leading Lightning Protection business.

Mr Teasdale added: “We remain fully committed to our strategy of sector leadership through targeted acquisitions, operational excellence and exceptional customer service,”

“We are proud to welcome Mike and the entire UKSM team to our group.”

PTSG announced recently that it had completed a project to deliver specialist fire solutions for a large NHS Trust serving almost a million people in Yorkshire over 100 sites.

The company said the project saw engineers from its Fire Solutions division undertake fire door inspections for approximately 2,000 doors across a large city hospital.

This included a mix of critical care areas, wards, operating theatres, specialist units, administration offices, and public spaces.

PTSG also recently completed a specialist roofing project for the Gateshead branch of American multinational chain Costco.

Working through its NSS Group arm, the work saw the NSS team “future-proof” the large roof of the site, treating it for weathering and preventing corrosion.

2022 saw PTSG announce another major acquisition, when it bought out North West-headquartered Nationwide Specialist Services (NSS).

The move saw the creation of a combined company employing, at the time, 2,300 people across 47 sites.

PTSG then grew its multinational presence “substantially” with the acquisition of Flame Control in February 2024.

The group now employs around 3,000 people in the UK and Europe.