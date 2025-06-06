Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fogle and business partner James Sleater – who owns multiple Savile Row companies – announced late last month that they had purchased Sheffield-based outerwear company Buffalo.

In an interview at the company’s headquarters, the pair spoke of their “ambitious plans” for the firm, which include a potential expansion of its factory and the launch of a Buffalo shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1979, the largely-unknown brand produces all its clothing from a small site in Sheffield. It has provided jackets for the police and the armed forces, as well as developing a cult following amongst outdoor enthusiasts.

Fogle said he had been a fan of the clothing brand since he was 18-years-old, having worn Buffalo coats in extreme conditions at Everest Base Camp and on trips to Antarctica.

He said: “We want to take the country by storm with Buffalo, using all the DNA that this extraordinary brand has, but making it so everyone knows what Buffalo is.

“This is not Everest in terms of adventure, but it's another adventure which is just as risky in many ways, and both James and I are being bold and ambitious in our vision of what we want to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fogle declined to say how much he had invested in Buffalo, but previously said he had “invested everything I have” into the brand.

Under their ownership, the pair hope to “pivot” the company into selling direct to consumers, where previously it had sold to other businesses.

“When Ben and I had the initial conversation about buying the business, we thought, ‘this is the goose that has laid the golden egg,’” said Sleater.

“We’ve got a business with 40 years worth of following and knowledge, and in essence we’ve found a sort of start-up with this long tail of authority. I thought we could really pivot this business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to open a factory shop here – the Savile Row concept. Very much like lots of restaurants now have an open kitchen, we want customers to come here to the factory shop and see the garments actually being made.”

With a history in finance, Sleater set up his first tailoring company in 2008, titled Cad & The Dandy.

He later went on to buy multiple Savile Row companies, one of which holds over 250 years of heritage.

The pair also noted that they hope to expand Buffalo’s Sheffield factory, as well as potentially opening a highstreet shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“High streets are dying, and I think it would be lovely to see whether we can make a go of that,” said Fogle.

“A lot of people say we’re absolutely mad.”

Buffalo was first founded in 1979 by outdoorsman Hamish Hamilton.

Hamilton was inspired by first nation people in the Arctic region, who would take the fleece of animals and wear them with the animal hair on the inside. Many other jackets at the time in the Western world would be designed with the fleece or fur on the outside.

Hamilton was also the inventor of Pertex, the water-resistant material used on the outside of a Buffalo jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1990s, the brand was bought out by two former employees, who have been at its helm for around 30 years.

“It was really revolutionary stuff when it began, and the Buffalo was a massive hit,” said Fogle.

“The army and then the special forces got huge contracts, as well as police and search and rescue. It also became a staple for outdoor folk. Any of these people who have used them, they will go slightly starry-eyed when you mention Buffalo.”

Fogle first proposed buying the brand around two years ago to its then owners, after visiting the factory to purchase a jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Fogle and Sleater noted that they would likely need additional investment in order to bring their plans for the company forward.

“Its a typical small business, and there are many hurdles that we have,” said Fogle.

“We only have a certain number of machinists, a certain number of machines, and finding staff is not easy.

“We would like to find more machinists, but to do that requires money, and we’ve invested all our money into getting to this point. We know we want to expand, but we need some more investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fogle said that he hoped to use his background in storytelling to help serve the brand.

“For me, my background is as a story teller, that’s how I describe myself,” he said.