YAFTA to run workshop on psychological considerations during film and TV productions

A new training workshop designed to teach those working in production about the psychological considerations needed during each part of the production cycle has been launched by a Leeds-based media psychologist.

The workshop, launched by Charlotte Armitage, has been designed to ensure legal and ethical compliance with changing legislations.

Charlotte Armitage, managing director of Yorkshire Academy of Film and Television. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Ms Armitage is a member of the British Psychological Society (BPS) Media Ethics Advisory Board.

She has played an active role in discussions with Ofcom and PACT on the broadcast code and is currently managing the psychological duty of care processes for an MTV production.

Ms Armitage, who is also the managing director of Yorkshire Academy of Film and Television Acting (YAFTA), said: “Following the high-profile cases evidencing the need for psychological support for on-screen talent throughout the production cycle, the industry is now at a pivotal point of change, and we’re proud to be part of developing more robust processes in this area.

“Alongside our training workshops we are also one of the first companies in the UK to offer a complete outsourced, independent service that provides stringent psychological support to production companies, using HCPC registered psychologists with experience of working in film & TV production.

“The support offered reflects changes to psychological duty of care procedures as announced in the recent Ofcom consultation.”

The one-day workshop takes place at YAFTA on Kirkstall Road on January 26, 2020.

Places can be booked at www.yafta.co.uk