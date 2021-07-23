York-based Abingdon Health signs manufacturing agreement with BioSure to help speed up roll out of COVID-19 lateral flow tests

Abingdon Health is based in York

York-based Abingdon Health has signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with BioSure Limited, a UK company specialising in the provision of rapid in-vitro diagnostic testing solutions.

Abingdon Health is a developer and manufacturer of rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19.

In a statement, Abingdon said: "Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Abingdon will manufacture BioSure's own lateral flow tests in the field of COVID19. The contract manufacturing services will utilise lateral flow manufacturing facilities at Abingdon's York and Doncaster sites."

Chris Yates, CEO of Abingdon Health, commented: " We are delighted to be supporting BioSure and building on our long-term collaboration with the BioSure team. We are committed to supporting the deployment of these much needed lateral flow test to the UK and international markets."

Brigette Bard, CEO of BioSURE, commented: "We are thrilled to be continuing to build our portfolio of products with Abingdon. BioSure is committed to delivering British developed tests to the global market and Abingdon are our ideal partner to manufacture our world-leading products."