York-based OptiBiotix Health secures yoghurt agreement in Uruguay

Life sciences business OptiBiotix Health has signed a licencing agreement with Granja Pocha for the inclusion of its subsidiary ProBiotix’s patented probiotic strain LPLDL into a functional yogurt product in Uruguay, South America.

The York-based firm, which produces compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, said the agreement would extend LPLDL’s use into dairy products.

Under the terms of the agreement, SACCO, which helped develop the yogurt formulation, will supply ProBiotix’s cholesterol and blood pressure-reducing probiotic strain, under a non-exclusive licence to Granja Pocha for inclusion into fermented milk products, such as yogurts, in Uruguay, with the aim of maximising the financial return for both Granja Pocha and ProBiotix.

There are no minimum sales targets in the licencing agreement.

Steve Prescott, CEO of ProBiotix, said: “We are pleased to announce this agreement with Granja Pocha, which will expand LPLDL®’s presence into South America and extends its use into dairy products.

“Granja Pocha was chosen as our partner to create a functional yogurt containing LPLDL because of their technical expertise in dairy, track record of successfully launching new products, and extensive knowledge of the local market.

“The work carried out by Granja Pocha is a significant milestone as it extends the use of LPLDL into functional foods, in this case dairy, which may be replicated in other territories.

“Functional foods like this yogurt containing ProBiotix’s LPLDL provide a unique format for customer to receive the cholesterol reducing benefits of LPLDL and capitalises on a growing industry trend towards functional foods.”

Granja Pocha, was founded in 1980 in the main dairy basin of the Río de la Plata, Juan Lacaze, department of Colonia, Uruguay.

Since 2013, it has sold products under the Colonial brand, including dulce de leche, cheeses, and yogurts.