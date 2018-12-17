York-based Torque Law prepares for growth in 2019

A firm that helps bosses of small businesses tackle employment law problems is gearing up for growth in 2019.

York-based Torque Law has added another employment consultant solicitor to its team. Tori Jackson joins from Alpaca, a professional services business in Leeds, having formerly worked as an associate at Addleshaw Goddard and Genus Law.

The firm recently hired Emma Cousins who is also formerly of Addleshaw Goddard,

Founding partners and long-standing friends, Tiggy Clifford and Emma Whiting, decided to establish Torque Law in response to the growing numbers of small business owners who need help untangling employment law problems.

Ms Clifford and Ms Whiting are employment law specialists who have clocked up more than 30 years’ combined experience advising Yorkshire-based businesses, including many SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), on a wide range of human resources issues.

The firm has advised on settlement agreements for Yorkshire and UK executives worth more than £5m over the past 18 months.

Ms Whiting, a partner at Torque Law said: “Tiggy and I are delighted to welcome Tori to the team. Tori is an experienced practitioner and a very safe pair of hands.

“In the short space of time that she has been with us, she has got off to a flying start and we’re confident she will make a fantastic addition to team Torque.”

Ms Whiting said: “The ability to shape the firm’s operational platform to suit our personal needs, and to hand-pick the businesses we respected and for whom we would like to work, was the pull we needed to make the break from our former firms.

“When employment issues land on the board table of the region’s SME businesses, they tend to be significant and urgent.

“In many cases they can also be reputationally harmful if not handled correctly.

She added : “Niche employment practices packed with talented and experienced lawyers like Torque Law are ideally-suited to respond to these scenarios. We represent a better value proposition to those clients.”