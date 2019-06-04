York-based VetPartners expands into Northern Ireland

A YORKSHIRE-based veterinary group has expanded into Northern Ireland.

VetPartners has joined forces with the ParkLands Veterinary Group, which has operations in Cookstown, Dungannon, Coalisland, Aughnacloy and Portglenone.

VetPartners now comprises 107 small animal, mixed, equine and farm practices, with 4,750 staff working in more than 400 sites and from its headquarters in York.

Parklands’ current directors, Jim Slaine, Ian Stewart, John Grant, Andrew Turkington, Craig McAlister, Eamon Donnelly and Philip Abernethy will remain at the practice.

Mr Turkington said: “The veterinary world is changing fast and by joining VetPartners, Parklands Veterinary Group is in a much stronger position to continue to deliver high quality and competitive services and products throughout Northern and Southern Ireland. By combining resources with other leading practices within the VetPartners group, we aim to bring consistency and excellence within the business.

“Parklands directors believe that VetPartners is the veterinary group of choice that will provide a secure and supportive home for all its employees and continue to develop excellence for its clients. With the help and resources of VetPartners, Parklands will continue to grow and evolve throughout Ireland.”

VetPartners last year secured the support of investment company, BC Partners, which has 17 billion euros of assets under management in private equity and credit across the globe.

VetPartners plans to expand across Europe this year and will introduce itself to the French veterinary market when a delegation, including CEO Jo Malone, attends France Vet at the Porte De Versailles exhibition centre in Paris on June 14 and 15.

Ms Malone said: “We are delighted to welcome Parklands Veterinary Group to VetPartners.”