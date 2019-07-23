York-based VetPartners plans expansion into Europe

YORKSHIRE-based VetPartners has introduced itself to the French veterinary profession at a major European business event.

A delegation from VetPartners, including CEO Jo Malone, attended France Vet at Porte De Versailles exhibition centre in Paris.

It was the first time VetPartners had attended France Vet since it was established in October 2015.

The group has more than 113 small animal, farm, equine and mixed practices, with 5,000 employees working in more than 400 sites across the UK and from its headquarters in York.

After building up a strong base of small animal practices, VetPartners moved into the equine, mixed and farm sectors last year and diversified to include a veterinary nursing school, laboratory, research dairy and locum agency.

The group is preparing for further expansion by acquiring practices in Europe.

VetPartners CEO Jo Malone said: “We now have some of the best veterinary businesses within our group and the next 12 months will see further growth in each of our species groups, as well as mixed practices, both in the UK and Europe.

“France Vet is an ideal opportunity for networking and meeting practices that may be interested in being part of VetPartners. It is an exciting time for us with our expansion into Europe and attending France Vet helped to raise our profile.”

To support its growth, VetPartners last year secured the support of the international investment company, BC Partners, which has 17 billion euros of assets under management in private equity and credit across the globe.

Parklands Veterinary Group recently became the first Northern Ireland practice to join VetPartners.

Parklands current directors, Jim Slaine, Ian Stewart, John Grant, Andrew Turkington, Craig McAlister, Eamon Donnelly and Philip Abernethy, will remain.

Mr Turkington said: “The veterinary world is changing fast and by joining VetPartners, Parklands Veterinary Group is in a much stronger position to continue to deliver high quality and competitive services and products throughout Northern and Southern Ireland.”