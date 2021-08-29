York Gin, which has created gin in honour of Guy Fawkes and Dick Turpin, helps to promote Small Business Saturday

York Gin Directors L-R: Paul Crossman, Harry Cooke, Pete McNichol, Emma Godivala.

York Gin is one of just 100 small businesses from across the UK who are marking the official countdown to this year’s Small Business Saturday UK, on December 4.

A spokesman said: “York Gin was selected to be part of the campaign’s prestigious Small Biz 100 line-up, which showcases inspiring, independent businesses from across the country.”

The company, which sold its first bottles of gin in 2018, makes a range of six award-winning gins in its sustainable York distillery, and also runs a gin shop in the centre of the historic city. It is the company behind York Gin Outlaw, which reflects York’s historic links with Fawkes and Turpin.

Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support businesses in their communities.

Emma Godivala co-founder of the York Gin company said: “We have worked very hard over the last three years to create a business that makes our city proud and are excited to be recognised for this in the Small Biz 100.

“Our business is recognised in the spirits industry as making some of the world’s best gins, winning gold medals at the world’s top competitions. But we are equally proud of our efforts to be a sustainable and responsible business.

“From day one we have been powered by green, sustainable electricity through Good Energy. And recently we have been in a financial position to source all our plastic-free bottles and packaging from sustainable businesses in Yorkshire.

“As we look ahead to more positive times it’s important to celebrate all small businesses up and down the country and the role they have played in all our communities.”