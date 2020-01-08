York life sciences firm helps bring down high blood pressure

Life sciences firm OptiBiotix has announced that its fully-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health has completed a successful human study for a new food supplement formulation, which can reduce high blood pressure.

The study was done by the York-based firm as part of an agreement with Italian supplements business Nutrilinea to fund the development, manufacture, and carrying out of human studies for a new blood pressure product in return for 12 months exclusivity from the date the data was made available from the human study for the European market.

ProBiotix has exclusivity for the UK and all other markets outside Europe.

Steve Prescott, CEO of ProBiotix, said: “We are very pleased to have partnered with Nutrilinea who covered the cost of the product development, manufacturing, and the human study.

“Because hypertension effects millions of people globally and is a serious risk factor for cardiovascular disease, we are excited to offer a natural product that has been clinically proven to lower hypertension.

“Adding this new formulation to our portfolio of existing products that target cholesterol reduction, CholBiome and CholBiome x3, allows ProBiotix to offer a best in class cardiovascular health solutions to consumers.”

The three month study of 40 patients was carried out by the Center of Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia and Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.

It showed statistically significant reductions in both systolic, diastolic blood pressure levels, and cholesterol levels.

The results of this study are consistent with ProBiotix’s initial study conducted at the University of Reading which showed a statistically significant reduction in both blood pressure and cholesterol.