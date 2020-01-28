Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show 2020 is biggest ever - all you need to know here with free e-guide

YORKSHIRE Agricultural Machinery Show is set to celebrate a magnificent seven years with record numbers as the north of England's biggest free entry showcase of farm equipment.

This year it will host 235 trade stands - including 32 new first-time exhibitors - and is likely to attract more than 10,000 visitors at the York Auction Centre, in Murton, on Wednesday, February 5, 8.30am to 4.30pm.

YAMS recorded its highest attendance last year with more than 10,000 visitors to see the industry's latest tractors, telehandlers, trailers, harvest cultivation machinery, livestock equipment and more.

With free entry, free on-site parking - for more than 2,800 vehicles - and a free Park and Ride service, plus more exhibitors than ever before, organisers are now bracing themselves for even more.

Held in showfields and a new indoor centre, it provides the ultimate farm machinery one-stop shop for all farmers and agricultural contractors to ensure machinery is up to date and for them to check on latest equipment.

Cubtech, located in Slingsby near Malton, is one of the many innovative companies who will exhibit this year - it provides farms with bespoke CCTV camera facilities to combat security issues and keep an eye on calving.

YAMS organiser Richard Tasker, of York Auction Centre, is the leading player behind the long- running, successful York Machinery Sales.

He said: "There is nowhere else in Yorkshire and the north of England where farmers and farm machinery buyers can take the opportunity to see the whole industry in one place on one day – and that is proving a real attraction for those who have not attended before.

"Every year we have increased our trade stand numbers and I’m happy to say that we’ve just about filled every spare inch this year.

"YAMS provides the ultimate farm machinery one-stop shop for all farmers and agricultural contractors looking to invest in new equipment. It has become the only place to be, when viewing farm machinery, on this one day in February each year.

"Our exhibitors always bring the very latest in technology and that means everything our visitors see at YAMS is the most up-to- the-minute, state-of-the-art equipment including precision farming systems using satellite technology.

"We are particularly pleased to see even more Yorkshire based businesses recognising the benefits of coming to YAMS as well as long- established companies with bases further afield."

