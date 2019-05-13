Yorkshire author brings worldwide guests to Broughton Hall Estate

Yorkshire-based author Gina Lazenby is to hold a community development and educational event at Broughton Hall Estate on May 30, bringing international leaders to the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

The Network for Transformational Leaders meets twice a year to discuss the theme of transformation and how it can have a positive impact on humanity.

Having previously met in Oslo, Marrakesh, Bruges, Amsterdam, Nice, Windsor, Florence, Tenerife and Prague, Ms Lazenby has persuaded the group to base its next event in Skipton.

“I longed to tempt the group to Yorkshire and really thought the city of York would be a good base, perhaps showing off the Viking connection after we had all visited Norway," said Ms Lazenby.

"Then last summer I reconnected with Broughton Hall Estate owner, Roger Tempest, and later during the launch of their brand new Centre for Wellbeing and Transformation, Avalon. The Hall has been developed into a world class facility so I shared photos with my colleagues in the USA."

Ms Lazenby said the team jumped at the chance to experience Yorkshire, based at Broughton and have a "Downton Abbey" style experience in a real English stately home. Around 40 members and guests have now booked and will be attending the five-day event from as far afield as San Francisco, Sydney, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, France, Czech Republic and several other states across the US.

The delegates will visit Malham Cove, a showpiece of the Dales made more famous when used in the last Harry Potter movie. They will also tourSkipton Castle, one of the oldest and most complete in England, and the Leeds-Liverpool canal before a visit to Skipton's celebrated market high street.

Mr Tempest sponsored the Compassionate Mental Health Conference at Broughton Hall last year.

“My vision is for everything we have on the Broughton Estate to be a destination for well-being and retreats, a hub for transformation - a sanctuary," he said.

"Our location in the beautiful Dales and our 3,000 acres mean we can give much needed sanctuary for people to reconnect with themselves and the earth, so we are excited to welcome this special international group who are all leaders doing amazing, transformative work in the world."

Ms Lazenby said: “Wherever I travel in the world I like to be an ambassador for the county introducing myself as coming from Yorkshire instead of the UK or England.”