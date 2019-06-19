Yorkshire Bank brand to vanish by end of the year as Virgin Money brand targets new business audience

Yorkshire Bank Owner Clydesdale Yorkshire Bank is to change its name to Virgin Money by the end of this year with the entire business to be using the new brand by 2021.

The new business, formed after the merger last year, plans to launch its first Virgin Money business current account before summer 2020 as part of new Virgin Money branded SME business bank, aiming for a circa 40% increase in market-share to five per cent of the UK total.

The new business bank account will span online and mobile services for businesses, including digital account opening, money management tools, new fully automated lending and other services such as accountancy and tax management.

The firm plans to make its servives available nationally, including in Virgin Money stores for the first time.

Its boss said that the changes were part of a clear plan to disrupt the UK banking sector, and that the Virgin Money brand was the means to make this happen.

Virgin Money also wants plans on targeting an additional £50m of annual net cost savings on top of existing £150m annual savings from Virgin Money transaction – giving £200m total annual net cost savings by 2022.

CYBG is setting out its refreshed medium-term strategy at its Capital Markets Day, presenting the first strategic update on the new combined business following last year’s Virgin Money acquisition.

These include the rebranding of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank and digital brand B over the next two years to Virgin Money, a move which will see the Yorkshire Bank brand vanish from British business forever.

CEO David Duffy said that the banking industry was changing at an “unprecedented rate” and that rapid change was needed.

He said: “Consumers are using new technology in every part of their lives. With amazing customer experiences available in other industries, they are rightly demanding so much more from their banks.

“We have a clear ambition to disrupt the status quo with the new Virgin Money. The new Group combines the iconic Virgin brand, with its distinctive and brilliant customer experience, with CYBG’s technology, product expertise and know-how. We believe we have the winning formula that will create a new force in consumer and business banking.

“Our new financial targets will deliver a significantly more efficient and profitable business with strong and sustainable returns for our shareholders. Despite the ongoing Brexit headwinds and continued competitive pressures, the strength of the combination gives us every confidence we will deliver on our targets.”