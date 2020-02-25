Yorkshire-based Avacta could list in the US in long term as it aims for growth

Have your say

THE Yorkshire-based drug developer Avacta could list in the US in the long term as it works on treatments for a range of cancers.

Alastair Smith, the company’s CEO, said the company was developing a form of chemotherapy without damaging side effects.

Avacta aims to find cures for lung, breast, gastric and bowel cancer.

Mr Smith added “It’s a chance to deliver new diagnostic tools and create potential treatments for cancer that make it a manageable disease.”

Mr Smith said many biotech companies had followed a well-trodden path to the US to scale up.

He added: “We have got a lot of commercial interest and our primary objective is commercial partnership so we monetise the work we have done.

“If successful with the first trial, we could use the same technique to improve the safety of many common chemotherapies, improving the treatment of a wide range of cancers.

“We aim to develop a safer form of blockbuster chemotherapy drugs,”

Avacta is developing cancer immunotherapies combining its two proprietary platforms - Affimer biotherapeutics and pre|CISION, which is tumour targeted chemotherapy.

The Affimer platform is an alternative to antibodies derived from a small human protein.

Avacta expects to take its first drug, a pre|CISION targeted form of the standard doxorubicin, into the clinic in the middle of 2020.

Mr Smith said: “We have done a good job of creating value in the company and investors in the US can’t believe the market cap of our company.

“There has to be a correction when the market cap will reflect the value that has been created.”