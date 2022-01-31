Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery tackles a new beer to support England in the Six Nations

Black Sheep describes Finisher as single-hopped pale ale, brewed exclusively with English-grown Ernest hops, making it the perfect pint for customer to enjoy while watching the Six Nations matches.

Available on cask to pubs across the country from today, Black Sheep said the pale ale offers a "quaintly balanced, light flavour profile with fresh notes of citrus and a touch of apricot".

Finisher marks the beginning of Black Sheep’s seasonal cask range, their biggest yet in special celebration of the Yorkshire brewery’s 30th birthday this September.

A spokesman said: "Black Sheep Brewery has long championed rugby clubs in England, particularly in its local communities. Just recently, the Yorkshire brewery partnered with local clubs Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC, as part of the brewery’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport following the effects of the first lockdown."

Jack Scott Paul, Brand and Communications Manager at Black Sheep Brewery commented on the launch: “We are very excited to announce the launch of the newest addition to the Black Sheep flock.

“Finisher is a classic English pale ale and we know it’ll make the perfect accompaniment for our drinkers to enjoy whilst cheering on England to bring home the Six Nations trophy.”

The Black Sheep Brewery has grown from humble beginnings to become a multi-award-winning company, with its beers enjoyed around the world.