Yorkshire-based Cranswick buys major pig farm business as its empire expands

The Yorkshire-based food producer Cranswick today revealed that it had acquired a major pig farm business.

Cranswick has acquired the Buckle family's pig farming and rearing operations as well as the family's 50 per cent share of the White Rose Farms Limited pig production joint venture, which was set up by Cranswick and the Buckle family in 2018.

The enlarged pig enterprise, to be known as White Rose Farms, specialises in the production of Red Tractor assured pigs in Yorkshire and will continue to be led by Rick Buckle.

In a statement, Cranswick said: "Following the acquisition of Packington Pork in December, which specialises in British free range and outdoor pigs, today's transaction further increases Cranswick's self-sufficiency in UK pigs processed to over 30 per cent. The transaction reinforces Cranswick's commitment to a sustainable and traceable farm to fork operation, in line with its Second Nature strategy."

Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, commented: "I am pleased to announce today's transaction, which further reinforces our strategic commitment to supporting and growing the British pig farming industry.

"We have worked with the Buckle family for over 25 years and we are delighted to welcome Rick, as Managing Director of White Rose Farms, and the wider team to Cranswick."