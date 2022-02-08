Yorkshire-based Filtronic invests in product development linked to low earth orbit space

Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of products for the aerospace, defence, telecoms infrastructure and communications markets, has announced its half year results for the six months ended 30 November 2021.

Group revenue for the first half of the year was 12% up on the prior year, with sales of £8.0m, which the company said was broadly in line with internal forecasts.

Commenting on the outlook, Jonathan Neale, Fltronic's chairman, said: "We are confident we will achieve a third consecutive year of EBITDA growth despite the headwinds of supply chain disruption from global semiconductor shortages.

Yorkshire-based Filtronic said its recent product development investments have been aligned with emerging markets, including low earth orbit space.

"Coupled with a healthy cash position, this provides a robust platform to further develop the business and continue investing in revenue growth initiatives and the technology roadmap. The board and management team are highly motivated to build on this and execute the strategic plan with a desire and focus to drive and deliver shareholder value.

"Recent investments in product development and operational capability align with the UK government's ambition for sovereign capability within the core markets we serve, as well as emerging markets such as low earth orbit space.