Yorkshire-based firm plays major role in protecting public from terrorism

A YORKSHIRE-based firm is protecting some of the world’s best known buildings from terrorist attacks.

Heald, which describes itself as a hostile vehicle mitigation specialist, has been shortlisted for two awards at the inaugural Counter Terror Business Awards.

The Hornsea-based company has secured nominations in two categories, including ‘Outstanding Contribution to Counter Terrorism’ and the ‘Perimeter Protection Award’.

Heald’s inclusion on the shortlist comes after it was appointed by the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security to secure the historic French Quarter of the city and protect the popular pedestrianised zone from potential attacks by hostile vehicles.

A Heald spokesman said: “The Counter Terror Business Awards are being held to recognise the efforts of both public and private sector organisations who have made significant contributions to counter terror strategy in the UK and overseas.”

The managing director, Debbie Heald MBE, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised by the Counter Terror Business Awards as one of the leading organisations in the fight against hostile vehicle crime.

“We are very much looking forward to the event, and wish the best of luck to all of the other shortlisted companies and individuals.”

The awards, which are due to be held on March 6, will be presented during the Security & Counter Terror Expo, which takes place at Olympia in London.

The awards will be presented by former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, and other attendees include Julian King, the European Commissioner for Security, and Mark Rowley, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police.

Heald designs, manufactures and installs a range of hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) systems, and has a number of worldwide patents.

The company’s barriers and road blockers can be used to prevent attacks on high-profile sites around the world.

Ms Heald said recently: “This is one of the difficulties - we can’t talk about a lot of our clients. But we’ve got our products in some really nice places, such as the UN building in New York.”