Yorkshire-based Harrison Spinks receives Royal approval for environmental work

A Yorkshire firm has received Royal approval for its work to protect the environment.

Harrison Spinks was among the businesses recognised by The Prince of Wales at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The 179-year-old family company won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development in recognition of its work to make its mattresses and beds more sustainable.

This includes reusing waste from the production process, replacing synthetic materials with natural, recyclable products and reducing CO2.

The company believes it is the only furniture maker to hold three Queen’s Awards and the only specialist bedmaker to win the sustainable development award twice.

Company chairman Peter Spinks travelled to London from his farm near Tadcaster with colleagues for the event.

Mr Spinks said: “Prince Charles was really interested in the business and asked lots of questions.

“He has an interest in sustainability and we told him about our work to encourage biodiversity with strips along the edge of our meadows.”

Small Business Minister, Kelly Tolhurst, said: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise acknowledge outstanding achievement in British business and I was delighted to see the winners recognised by The Prince of Wales.

“The event shone a light on the incredible work of businesses across the country and I was impressed to see the wealth of talent and innovation represented at Buckingham Palace.”

Earlier this year, the Lord-Lieutenant for West Yorkshire called upon more firms from the region to enter the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, saying that earning the accolade can make a massive difference to a business.

Ed Anderson, who assumed the role last year, said one of his main aims in office would be to encourage more companies to aim for and achieve the award. Last year, a total of 10 companies in West Yorkshire were named winners.