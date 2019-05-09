Yorkshire-based Integra Buildings creates jobs as it joins £500m modular revolution

A Yorkshire company is creating jobs and bringing investment to the region as it joins a £500m modular building revolution.

Integra Buildings has been named as a supplier for the Government’s newly-launched Modular Buildings Solutions framework – a four-year drive to deliver construction projects for the public sector.

The company’s directors said that the projects delivered through the framework will help to secure the long-term future of the fast-growing business.

It will create at least 10 jobs over the next year and support an investment of up to £1m in production facilities at its site in Paull, east of Hull.

The modular construction drive has been launched by Crown Commercial Service (CCS), a government body that helps the public sector achieve maximum commercial value when procuring goods and services.

Integra designs and constructs buildings off-site at its factories before delivering and installing them, a process that reduces project timescales and minimises disruption.

Managing Director Gary Parker said: “The Government is making a very serious commitment to modular building and being named on the framework is massive for us.

“At a time when all businesses are having to deal with uncertainty, this will give us the confidence to create new jobs and invest in our people and facilities because of the potential value of the work.

“We’ve already taken on three more people in the past three weeks and we’re currently recruiting for new technical staff to help us remain at the forefront of innovation. We’re confident that more new jobs will follow, supported by projects through this framework.

“We’re also planning a major investment of up to £1m in our in-house manufacturing capability, including upgrading our pure steel manufacturing facility, which will make the business more self- sufficient. That’s on top of the £3m we have invested on this site over the past 18 months.”

He added: “In our fast-growing industry, it’s vital to keep investing in people and technology.”