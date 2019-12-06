Yorkshire-based natural oil firm proves slick in its debut year

Have your say

Natural oil supplier O&3 is celebrating a bumper first year, achieving a turnover of £5.5m and creating 32 jobs.

The start-up has also doubled its product range, grown its client base and expanded its premises in the Ripon countryside.

O&3 was co-founded by siblings Jennifer Wood, Eleanor Wade and Thomas Kerfoot.

Ms Wood, chief executive of O&3, said: “Growing up in the natural oils industry, my brother, sister and I learned a huge amount about the sourcing of ingredients, but we could also see that the way it worked needed shaking up.

“Often slow moving and inflexible, the industry just wasn’t delivering the service customers expected.”

She added: “We aim to work fast, solve problems, and be brave for our customers, so they can get the best quality and range of natural oil ingredients quickly and easily.”

“The Yorkshire spirit and determination flows strongly through the core of our business. We’ve had a brilliant first year and are incredibly excited about what’s to come in the future.”

Since April 2018, O&3 has increased its range to more than 600 natural oil products – from cold pressed and essential oils, to butters, waxes and soap bases. Recent additions to the product range include onion seed, spinach seed and radish seed cold pressed oils.

O&3 has grown its client base to more than 800 global customers since April 2018, including major brands, manufacturers and craft makers.