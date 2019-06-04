Yorkshire-based structural steel firm Billington Holdings wins two contracts with combined value of £30m

YORKSHIRE-based Billington Holdings today reported that it had secured two major contracts.

Billington Holdings Plc, which is one of the UK’s biggest structural steel and construction safety specialists, reported that its structural steel division, Billington Structures, has been awarded two contracts with a combined value of £30m.

The company said in a statement: “Following strong progress made across the group in 2018 and the award of £41m of new contracts, announced on November 22 2018, we are pleased that this momentum has continued with the award of two further significant contracts totaling £30m. These contracts underpin the current contractual pipeline for the company. There is no change to the directors’ expectations for the financial period ended December 31 2019 at this time.”

Billington Structures will be providing steelwork for a large, local town centre redevelopment scheme which involves the construction of a number of new retail and leisure facilities.

In addition, the group has secured a new contract to supply the structural steelwork for a large distribution warehouse in the North East of England. Work is expected to start on this project during the Autumn.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Billington, commented: “Billington, and all its trading subsidiaries, continue to trade well and we are pleased to be able to report the success in securing these two significant projects, further cementing Billington as the steelwork contractor of choice.”

“As a significant employer in the area, our involvement in this major local project is one that we are particularly looking forward to successfully delivering, whilst the planned distribution warehouse is a further endorsement of our ability to deliver large scale and complex projects.”