Yorkshire-based Torque Law supports domestic abuse charity IDAS which has been taking 380 calls a week

IDAS services include providing refuge accommodation, community-based support, peer mentoring, group work and access to a free, confidential out-of-hours helpline.

The IDAS Team support people through the criminal justice system in addition to providing emotional support and safety planning advice.

A spokesman said: “Torque Law are a member of The Employer’s Initiative on Domestic Abuse, a network that works with employers to tackle domestic abuse and, during the pandemic, the team have responded to the alarming statistics around domestic abuse by providing advice and raising awareness on steps which can be taken to respond to the rise of domestic abuse cases.

Yorkshire-based Torque Law has formed a corporate partnership with IDAS, a specialist charity in Yorkshire supporting anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Tiggy Clifford, partner, said: “We encourage our team to give back to the community we work in, in a way which suits their personal priorities and values.

“Over the last year we have been collaborating with local women’s charities and our established support for women and individuals experiencing domestic abuse continues as we partner with IDAS to provide vital income and practical help through our team and our wide business network.”