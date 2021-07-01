Yorkshire-based Venari Group to create 100 jobs in Ford deal to create new front-line ambulance

The Venari Group's new partnership with Ford will create more than 100 jobs across the group

The alliance between Ford and Venari will lead to the manufacture of a new front-line ambulance, which was designed with advice from industry experts and front-line medical teams.

The new ambulance will be based on the Ford Transit chassis cab and is being developed under “Project Siren”.

A spokesman said: "The Ford Venari lightweight ambulance is intended to be produced at a new facility in Ford Dagenham from 2022, using an existing, non-production location that will be refreshed to accommodate its manufacturing requirements. It is anticipated that the new business will create around 100 jobs once production begins in 2022."

Paul Baynes, manager, marketing and sales for Ford Pro Vehicle Solutions, Ford of Europe, said: “We’re delighted to be making this important announcement today. The Ford Venari Alliance builds on Ford’s plans to re-establish its presence in the UK ambulance market by working with the UK's leading ambulance builder, and supports our wider ambition of growing Ford’s market presence through strategic alliances with key vehicle converters."

Venari Group CEO, Oliver North, added: “ The Ford Venari alliance will drive efficiency in production of the Transit-based front-line ambulance, while creating new jobs."