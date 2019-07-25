​Yorkshire Building Society​ ​said it has made a strong start to 2019 ​i​n a challenging market​.​

The society​, which​ will become the only financial services provider with the​ word​ Yorkshire in its title once Yorkshire ​B​ank switches to the Virgin Money name​, reported a 14 per cent decline in pre-tax profit ​to​ £76.5m in the six months to June​ 30.

The society said it maintained steady levels of mortgages and savings growth.

​It ​opened 84,529 new savings accounts ​over the first half and increasing savings balances to £30.3bn.

​Mike Regnier, ​c​hief ​e​xecutive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’m pleased to announce the ​so​ciety has made a strong start to 2019.

“We have continued to focus on our core purpose of helping people to secure and maintain a place they call home, to build financial resilience and to do so in a way that maintains the ​society’s long-term financial stability. We’ve been doing this for 150 years, but it’s particularly important at a time when many people are facing very real challenges such as housing affordability, a decade of low interest rates in the savings market and passing wealth between generations.​"​

​He said the society's strong financial health is a reflection of its disciplined approach.

“We have continued to lower our costs to ensure we’re giving members good value for money, resulting in a reduction in our underlying management expenditure​," he said.​

“We’ll continue to focus on enhancing our digital capabilities. We’re improving the digital services we offer members as well as putting ourselves in a good position to ensure we’re able to maximise the opportunities offered by advances in technology, including Open Banking.”

​T​he ​s​ociety​ said it​ ​is working with employers and communities to deliver financial well-being and education. As well as offer​ing​ direct-from salary savings schemes to build better financial resilience across Britain’s workforce, ​it also delivered financial education sessions through its Money Minds scheme to 3,310 young people across the country.

Customer satisfaction remained a key priority for the ​group, ​which reported a 24​ per cent​ increase in its Net Promoter Score to +51 ​from +41 six months ago.